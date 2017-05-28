Millicom International Cellular SA (MIICF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:MIICF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “MILLICOM INTL is a leading international operator of cellular telephony services, primarily in emerging markets where the basic telephone service is often inadequate and where economic development and change are creating new demand for communication services. MIC has sought to establish an early presence in markets with little or no cellular service by applying for cellular licenses, primarily through joint ventures with prominent local business partners. “

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:MIICF) traded up 3.37% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,505 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.98 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:MIICF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Millicom International Cellular SA

Millicom International Cellular SA is an international telecommunications and media company. The Company is engaged in providing digital lifestyle services in various markets, through mobile and fixed telephony, cable, broadband and television. Its segments include Latin America and Africa. It operates its mobile businesses in Central America (El Salvador) and in Africa (Chad, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal and Tanzania).

