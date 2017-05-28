Miles Capital Inc. Purchases 1,438 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 136,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,732,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,252,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded up 0.32% during trading on Friday, hitting $117.91. 3,104,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.01%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Vetr raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.54 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $986,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,632.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

