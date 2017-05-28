Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) opened at 34.30 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $541.56 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Holschbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,704,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,870 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

