MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.41. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) opened at 180.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.61 and a 200 day moving average of $192.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.17. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $161.90 and a 1-year high of $207.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $18,338,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,987,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

