Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Held by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. continued to hold its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389,300 shares of the software giant’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.6% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $210,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 311,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,919,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 418,904 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,129,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $170,936,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 225,783 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.49% during trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 19,827,923 shares of the company traded hands. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $70.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Vetr cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.81 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $207,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,962,798.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,805,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,388,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,060,786 shares of company stock valued at $831,893,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

