Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Announces Earnings Results

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 69.96 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $540.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In related news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $481,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $207,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,962,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,060,786 shares of company stock valued at $831,893,332 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 4,034 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Pacific Crest set a $70.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

