Microsemi Co. (MSCC) Issues Earnings Results

Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Microsemi had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Microsemi updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-1.04 EPS.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) opened at 49.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.33. Microsemi has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

In related news, Chairman James J. Peterson sold 8,800 shares of Microsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $421,784.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,183.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $124,783.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,642 shares in the company, valued at $246,907.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsemi during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsemi during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Microsemi during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCC. TheStreet raised shares of Microsemi from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Microsemi in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microsemi from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsemi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

