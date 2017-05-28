MGM Resorts International (MGM) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.30

Media headlines about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,149 shares. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.87.

In other news, insider Robert Baldwin sold 106,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,787,761.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,299,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Bible sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $181,727.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at $833,282.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,230 shares of company stock worth $5,379,133 over the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

