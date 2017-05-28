Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,935,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,155,606,000 after buying an additional 1,984,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,883,848,000 after buying an additional 8,487,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $496,521,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,242,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $413,364,000 after buying an additional 5,029,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,693,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $235,324,000 after buying an additional 235,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 45.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock’s market cap is $56.10 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -36.43%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank set a $57.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Vetr lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In related news, VP James D. Mcmorran sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $431,549.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

