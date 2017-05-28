Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 45 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (CIO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of City Office REIT worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,237,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 386,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 15.8% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 365,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 49,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT Inc alerts:

Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) remained flat at $12.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103,043 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. City Office REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $376.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.38 and a beta of 0.18.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post ($0.51) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-boosts-position-in-city-office-reit-inc-cio-updated-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

In related news, Director Mark Wilhelm Murski bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,312.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $235,340. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. It conducts its operations primarily through City Office REIT Operating Partnership, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.