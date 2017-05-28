Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Issues Earnings Results

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Mercer International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $242.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) opened at 11.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $746.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 13,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,330.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,211.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 52,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $581,386.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120,510 shares of company stock worth $1,358,313 and have sold 12,500 shares worth $143,160. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Mercer International worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

