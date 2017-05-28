Medtronic plc. (MDT) Stake Cut by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic plc. were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Medtronic plc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Medtronic plc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 15,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic plc. alerts:

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 85.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56. Medtronic plc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $89.27.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Medtronic plc. had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Medtronic plc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc. will post $4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Medtronic plc. (MDT) Stake Cut by Arrow Financial Corp” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/medtronic-plc-mdt-stake-cut-by-arrow-financial-corp.html.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other Medtronic plc. news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $4,140,756.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $4,307,176.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,073 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,832. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic plc.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic plc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic plc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.