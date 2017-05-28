Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down from $35.50) on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Medpace Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) opened at 27.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47. Medpace Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace Holdings

Medpace Holdings, Inc is a clinical contract research organization. The Company provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company’s drug development services focus on full service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support.

