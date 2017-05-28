MEDNAX Inc (MD) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of MEDNAX worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 870.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) traded down 0.88% on Friday, reaching $54.89. 832,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $835.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post $3.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other MEDNAX news, CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco sold 7,778 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $434,167.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,626.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 21,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,866.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,916.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

