Macquarie Raises Mediclinic International PLC (MDC) Price Target to GBX 790

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Macquarie from GBX 760 ($9.89) to GBX 790 ($10.28) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDC. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International PLC from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 985 ($12.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc cut their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International PLC from GBX 890 ($11.58) to GBX 860 ($11.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Mediclinic International PLC to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 639 ($8.31) to GBX 658 ($8.56) in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediclinic International PLC in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price target on shares of Mediclinic International PLC from GBX 640 ($8.33) to GBX 660 ($8.59) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mediclinic International PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 852.17 ($11.09).

Shares of Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) opened at 816.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 795.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 771.98. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.01 billion. Mediclinic International PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 666.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,125.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Mediclinic International PLC’s previous dividend of $3.20.

Mediclinic International PLC Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc is an international private healthcare provider. The Company’s segments include Mediclinic Southern Africa, Mediclinic Switzerland, Mediclinic Middle East, United Kingdom and Corporate. It focuses on providing acute care and multidisciplinary healthcare services. It has interest in Spire Healthcare, a United Kingdom-based private healthcare company.

