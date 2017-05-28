Medical Facilities Corp (DR) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th.

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) opened at 16.58 on Friday. Medical Facilities Corp has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $514.73 million and a PE ratio of 36.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Medical Facilities Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Medical Facilities Corp from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medical Facilities Corp from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Medical Facilities Corp Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns interests in over six entities (the Centers), approximately five of which either own a specialty surgical hospital (SSH) or an ambulatory surgery center (ASC). The Company’s Centers offer facilities, such as staff, surgical materials and supplies, and other support necessary for scheduled surgical, pain management, imaging and diagnostic procedures.

