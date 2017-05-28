MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) Position Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MDC Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MDC Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $522,000.

Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) traded down 0.61% on Friday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 213,352 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $466.92 million. MDC Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDC Partners Inc will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDCA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on MDC Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other MDC Partners news, insider David Corwin Ross bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc is a provider of global marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company and its subsidiary agencies (Partner Firms) deliver a range of customized services. The Company’s segments include Reportable Segment, All Other and Corporate. The Reportable segment consists of the Company’s integrated advertising, media and public relations service companies.

