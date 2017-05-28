McKesson Co. (MCK) Position Cut by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 16.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in McKesson by 3.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 22.6% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) opened at 161.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.65. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $114.53 and a 1-year high of $199.43. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $48.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.48 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post $12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Vetr upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on McKesson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

In related news, Chairman John H. Hammergren sold 100,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.44, for a total transaction of $15,119,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

