MCF Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton Inc. alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) opened at 33.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MCF Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/mcf-advisors-llc-has-120000-position-in-d-r-horton-inc-dhi-updated-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Vetr raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

In other news, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $404,169.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,058,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,789,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $751,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,773.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,583 shares of company stock worth $1,740,512 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.