MCF Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

MCF Advisors LLC maintained its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Continental Holdings were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 199,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 45.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,364,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,083,000 after buying an additional 733,924 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 36.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) opened at 81.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.58. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post $7.09 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company decreased their target price on shares of United Continental Holdings from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

In other United Continental Holdings news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.35 per share, for a total transaction of $693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $693,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Bonds sold 9,971 shares of United Continental Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $786,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,343.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

