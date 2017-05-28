MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. MBT Financial Corp. had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Shares of MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) opened at 10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. MBT Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MBT Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of MBT Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other MBT Financial Corp. news, Director Joseph S. Daly bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Daly bought 10,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $106,533.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,025.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About MBT Financial Corp.

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for Monroe Bank & Trust (the Bank). Monroe Bank & Trust provides customary retail and commercial banking and trust services to its customers, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), automated teller machine (ATM) and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

