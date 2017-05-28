Matthews International Corp (MATW) Issues Earnings Results

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.42 million. Matthews International Corp had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Matthews International Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) opened at 63.85 on Friday. Matthews International Corp has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $77.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Matthews International Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment and delivery (consisting of brand management, printing plates and cylinders, pre-media services and imaging services for consumer packaged goods and retail customers, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services).

