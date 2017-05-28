YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco Corp were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Masco Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Masco Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco Corp by 150.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded down 0.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 2,765,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Masco Corp had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Masco Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Masco Corp in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $71,981.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 60,323 shares of Masco Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $2,238,586.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 622,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,092,847.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Masco Corp

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

