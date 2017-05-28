Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,903 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.34% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,658,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 860,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 609,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 90.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 508,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 241,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) traded up 0.13% during trading on Friday, reaching $76.45. 130,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, insider David H. Li sold 23,251 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $1,832,876.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 60,000 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $4,617,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,557 shares of company stock valued at $13,431,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

