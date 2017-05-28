Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Issues Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Marlin Business Services Corp. had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $21.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) opened at 25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.29. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Marlin Business Services Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. by 18.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRLN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Marlin Business Services Corp. Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a provider of credit products and services to small businesses. The Company provides products and services to its customers, which include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment, working capital loans, and insurance products.

