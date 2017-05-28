Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Stake Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $45,574,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,439,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,732,000 after buying an additional 182,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 213,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 73,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) opened at 43.28 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $4.30 billion. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Mallinckrodt PLC from $108.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mallinckrodt PLC from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

In related news, CFO Matthew K. Harbaugh acquired 600 shares of Mallinckrodt PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.19 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Coleman N. Lannum III acquired 1,968 shares of Mallinckrodt PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.20 per share, for a total transaction of $90,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,858 shares of company stock worth $135,037. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

