Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

MBUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wunderlich downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,896 shares. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $421.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.45 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 136.96%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $911,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 18.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 189,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 71.2% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $4,619,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

