Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 19.7% in the first quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 327,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 53,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,921,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,292,000 after buying an additional 196,722 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 43,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Ross Stores by 60.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 67,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ross Stores by 22.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,630,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 299,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) traded up 0.83% during trading on Friday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,722 shares. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $69.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Instinet upped their target price on Ross Stores from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Ross Stores from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Ross Stores from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 50,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $3,336,794.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,130,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $641,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,900.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,294 shares of company stock worth $12,793,360. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

