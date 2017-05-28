Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their overweight rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 17th. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.50.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGIC. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) traded down 1.82% on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,765 shares. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 65.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a provider of application development, business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions and related professional services. The Company is a vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Its software technology is used by customers to develop, deploy and integrate on premise, mobile and cloud-based business.

