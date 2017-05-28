Macy's Inc (M) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, May 3rd. Vetr currently has $30.62 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy's from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Macy's from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Macy's and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy's from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) traded up 0.34% on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 4,094,515 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. Macy's has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $45.41.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy's had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy's will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Macy's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

In related news, insider Molly Langenstein sold 1,251 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $35,716.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $183,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felicia Williams sold 1,697 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $48,449.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $48,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy's by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy's by 19.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Macy's by 10.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy's by 4.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,047,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after buying an additional 46,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Macy's during the third quarter worth $3,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

