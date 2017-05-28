Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.968 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,271,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,131,000 after buying an additional 1,049,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,676,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,015,000 after buying an additional 118,583 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 13,079,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,974,000 after buying an additional 202,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Emerson Electric by 35.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,900,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,179,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,510,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,434,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) traded down 0.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. 2,489,721 shares of the company traded hands. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

