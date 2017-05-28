Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1,829,000 Stake in West Corp (WSTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. maintained its position in West Corp (NASDAQ:WSTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,884 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of West Corp worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSTC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in West Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in West Corp by 45.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Corp by 29.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Corp alerts:

Shares of West Corp (NASDAQ:WSTC) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. 428,675 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. West Corp has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/macquarie-group-ltd-continues-to-hold-position-in-west-corp-wstc-updated-updated-updated.html.

WSTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of West Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of West Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair lowered shares of West Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of West Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. West Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other West Corp news, insider Rodney J. Kempkes sold 3,257 shares of West Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $82,825.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,697.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney J. Kempkes sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $67,859.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,558.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,817 shares of company stock valued at $217,239. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Corp Company Profile

West Corporation is a provider of communication and network infrastructure services. The Company helps its clients communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a portfolio of solutions that include unified communications services, safety services, and interactive services, such as automated notifications, specialized agent services and telecom services.

Receive News & Ratings for West Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.