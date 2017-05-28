Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $1.892 Million in Forterra Inc (FRTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Forterra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) traded down 2.68% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 850,967 shares of the company were exchanged. Forterra Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The firm’s market capitalization is $511.82 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of Forterra from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

