Macquarie Downgrades WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) to Neutral

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

WJA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$24.50 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.29.

Shares of WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) opened at 21.85 on Tuesday. WestJet Airlines has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

In other news, Director L. Jacques Menard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.38 per share, with a total value of C$111,900.00. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $335,300 in the last ninety days.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

