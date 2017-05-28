Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €150.00 ($168.54) target price by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Commerzbank Ag set a €137.00 ($153.93) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($188.76) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €193.00 ($216.85) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €153.00 ($171.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.19 ($169.88).

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) traded down 0.822% on Thursday, hitting €137.708. 6,004 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of €69.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.165. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €103.70 and a 52 week high of €156.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €139.94 and its 200 day moving average is €137.26.

Volkswagen AG Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is engaged in developing vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles, in particular passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. The Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

