Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LITE. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) traded up 3.63% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. 1,711,625 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. Lumentum Holdings has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58 billion.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. Lumentum Holdings had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 5,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $323,242.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,203.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $82,742.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,813 shares of company stock worth $648,776 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 151,490.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,441,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,632,000 after buying an additional 6,436,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,848,000 after buying an additional 491,391 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 110,915.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,070,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,482,000 after buying an additional 2,068,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 2,347.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,837,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,011,000 after buying an additional 1,762,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 24.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,705,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,988,000 after buying an additional 339,732 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

