LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 39.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) opened at 47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.19. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $188,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

