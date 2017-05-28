LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Issues Earnings Results

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 1.49%.

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) opened at 8.73 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $221.73 million, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

In related news, Director James P/ Sferra sold 98,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $965,586.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in LSI Industries by 19.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LSI Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,772,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc is a provider of corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum/convenience store industry. The Company designs and develops aspects of the solid-state light emitting diode (LED) lighting, from the electronic circuit board, to the software to drive and control the LEDs, to the structure of the LED product.

