Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Position Reduced by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp reduced its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,726 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 14,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 80.91 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe's Companies also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 49,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 269% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,315 call options.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $16.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.49.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 9,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $753,126.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,684.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Niblock sold 447,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $36,238,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 479,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,873,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,357 shares of company stock worth $42,207,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

