Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Issued By National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report released on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on L. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.45.

Shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) opened at 76.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Loblaw Companies Limited is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services and Choice Properties. The Company’s Retail segment consists of corporate and franchise-owned retail food and Associate-owned drug stores, and includes in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars, apparel and other general merchandise.

