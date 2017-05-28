LKQ Co. (LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to post sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.9 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.41%. LKQ’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, April 27th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $269,891.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,197 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,468.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,138 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,973,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,783,000 after buying an additional 133,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 355,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 294.3% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 789,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 30,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) opened at 31.55 on Friday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

