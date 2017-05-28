$52.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report sales of $52.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.2 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.94 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will report full-year sales of $52.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.07 million to $278.9 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $266.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $209.15 million to $324.2 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions Holdings.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIND. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) opened at 9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

In other Lindblad Expeditions Holdings news, COO Ian Rogers sold 64,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $565,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,220.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 25.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 855.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 89,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 79,739 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 108.9% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

