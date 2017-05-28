Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Lincoln National worth $49,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 75.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 109.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National Co. alerts:

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) opened at 64.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.30. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post $7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/lincoln-national-co-lnc-stake-increased-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-updated-updated.html.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director Eric G. Johnson sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $562,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $748,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric G. Johnson sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $388,229.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,920 shares of company stock worth $5,091,758. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.