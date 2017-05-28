Headlines about Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have trended positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Broadband Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

Get Liberty Broadband Corp alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK) opened at 87.65 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/liberty-broadband-corp-lbrdk-getting-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Liberty Broadband Corp

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.