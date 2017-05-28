Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) Stake Held by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 357,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after buying an additional 171,503 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp by 258.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mark Asset Management Corp now owns 285,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 48,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) opened at 86.62 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) Stake Held by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/liberty-broadband-corp-lbrda-stake-held-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.