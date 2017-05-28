Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann raised their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Waters Co. alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Waters had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (WAT) Lifted by Analyst” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/leerink-swann-research-analysts-lift-earnings-estimates-for-waters-co-wat-updated-updated-updated.html.

WAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company increased their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC set a $160.00 target price on Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) traded up 1.11% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.33. 660,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Waters has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.65.

In other Waters news, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $165,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael F. Silveira sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.27, for a total value of $106,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,791.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,938 shares of company stock valued at $12,385,504. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.