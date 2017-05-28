Lazard Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Lazard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
Shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) traded up 1.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 585,184 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. Lazard has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $47.09.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Bank of America Corp upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.
In related news, General Counsel Scott D. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $863,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,977.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $2,908,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Lazard
Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients.
