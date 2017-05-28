McDonald's Co. (MCD) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in McDonald's Co. were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,239 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average is $128.00. The company has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $150.24.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. McDonald's Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post $6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. McDonald's Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 69.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McDonald's Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.84 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

In related news, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

