Investors Purchase Large Volume of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Put Options (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,019 put options on the company. This is an increase of 906% compared to the average daily volume of 300 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $7,543,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 412,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,723,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 705,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,589,000 after buying an additional 44,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 117,275 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,642 shares. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $63.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The casino operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vetr lowered Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.42 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

