Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

Shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) opened at 2.52 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $44.32 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Lantronix from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 170.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 34,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lantronix by 85.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 212,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lantronix by 79,074.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of things (IoT) and information technology (IT) assets. The Company organizes its products and solutions into three product lines, including IoT, IT Management and Other. Its IoT products consist of IoT Gateways and IoT Building Blocks.

